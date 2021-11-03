Smith West
POLING — Jaxsynn Jay Gatlin age 4, of Billings, passed October 22, 2021. Private Family Services Only. (3)
FAUST — Ronald F., 89, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)
FAUTH — Robert Dale, 82, Lavina. Memorial service at a later date. (5)
GILBERT — Harlan W. 90, of Billings, passed October 30, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (3)
Smith Downtown
STOCKFISH – James Martin, 79, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Thurs, Nov. 4 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Downtown. 925 S 27th Street, Billings. (4)
DEGELE— Cynthia Ann, 61, Laurel. Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Fri, Nov 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So 27th St. (5)
PRANKSY— Eliot E., 86, Billings. No service is planned. (5)
NAGEL – Brenda Louise, 63, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. on Sat, Nov. 6 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Downtown. 925 S 27th Street, Billings. (6)
Smith Laurel
FRANK — Sandra Jo, 66, Absarokee. No service planned. (3)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
PRESHINGER — Ira L. 69 of Joliet. Memorial services pending. (3)
RICHARDS — James John, 80 of Red Lodge. Memorial service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge on November 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. Condolences can be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (3)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KENNEDY - Shane, 60, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, November 5, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (5)
WAGNER – Drew. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Fri Faith Chapel. (5)
TROTT – Kyle. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat Dahl Funeral Chapel. (6)
GESUALE – Lena. Memorial Mass Fri 11/12 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (5)
DIMICH – Mark. Memorial Service Fri 11/5 10:30 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (5)
SINDELAR – James. Services to be held at a later date. (5)
CARR – Ailene. Memorial Service Mon 11/15 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (5)
BARZ — Sandy, 78. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri at Mayflower Congregational Church. (5)
NELSON — Thomas, 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers, (5)
STROUF — Thomas L., 60 of Billings. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (3)
SWANSON — Gerald, “Jerry”, 95. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (8)
No Services Planned
BOONE — Stanley Jr., 86 of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Nov. 5, 1 p.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, Billings (3)
TOTH — Judy, 78, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Nov. 5, 4 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings. (5)
No Services Planned
