Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

HENSLEY — Roberta Ann “Bert”, 84, Billings. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 18th at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 South 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (18)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

DEGENHART — Kathleen L., 70, Absarokee.  Kathleen passed away May 7, 2021 in Absarokee.  No services planned at this time.  Cremation. (19)

Dahl Funeral

 No Services Planned 

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

BROWN — Roland, funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday May 18 St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hardin. Interment Fairview Cemetery. (18)

REAL BIRD — Susan, funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday May 18 at Multi-Purpose Building Crow Agency. Interment at Crow Agency Cemetery. (18)

CHARETTE — Donovan Taylor, wake service 6 p.m. Tuesday May 18 Muddy Cluster Lutheran Church, funeral service Wednesday May 19 in church. Interment Fairview Cemetery Hardin. (18)

