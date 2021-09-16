WALL — Charles, 69, of Billings. Viewing: Thurs 9/16, 2-8 .pm. Sat 9/18, 1-5 p.m., Sun 9/19, 3-5pm. Vigil, Sun, 5-8 p.m. Service Monday 9/20 at 11 a.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial at Goes Ahead/Lion Shows Cemetery. (20)

CARLSON — Amanda. Private family services. (19)

KNUTSON — Craig Allen, 45. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)

SAUNDERS — Angela Coulter, 46. Memorial service 2 p.m., Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (16)

WEILAND — Kayleigh Jade, 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday. Both at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

SIMMONS — Richard L., 82. Family will receive friends, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (20)

LEE — Ralph D, 98, passed. Sept 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be at Mt Olive Lutheran Church September 18, at 11 a.m. 2336 St. Johns Avenue Billings, MT. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (17)