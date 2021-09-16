 Skip to main content
Smith West

MYHRE — Jane Williamson, 91, Memorial service Friday, Sept. 17 at First Presbyterian Church on Poly at 11 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)

LENHARDT — Clarence, 82, Graveside service Saturday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. (17)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned 

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

LOCKE — Virginia, 88, of Shepherd. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat., Shepherd Bible Church (18).

WAGNER — Bruce, 67, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday, reception to follow, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)

MURRAY — Kristina. Graveside Service Thurs 1 p.m. Sunset Memorial Gardens. (16)

BACON — Erma, 88, of Huntley. Private family services. (19)

WALL — Charles, 69, of Billings. Viewing: Thurs 9/16, 2-8 .pm. Sat 9/18, 1-5 p.m., Sun 9/19, 3-5pm. Vigil, Sun, 5-8 p.m. Service Monday 9/20 at 11 a.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel.  Burial at Goes Ahead/Lion Shows Cemetery. (20)

CARLSON — Amanda. Private family services. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KNUTSON — Craig Allen, 45. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)

SAUNDERS — Angela Coulter, 46. Memorial service 2 p.m., Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (16)

WEILAND — Kayleigh Jade, 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday. Both at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

SIMMONS — Richard L., 82. Family will receive friends, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LEE — Ralph D, 98, passed. Sept 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be at Mt Olive Lutheran Church September 18, at 11 a.m. 2336 St. Johns Avenue Billings, MT.  Visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (17)

MOORE — Elaine, 77 of Billings Memorial New Hope Church of the Nazerene 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021. Visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

FOURSTAR — Steven, 54 of Billings. Funeral Service, 11 a.m., Friday, 9/17, at Heights Family Funeral Home.  Graveside Service, Oswego Cemetery, 10 a.m., Sunday. (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

HARRIS — Merle Jean, graveside services Fri. at 10 a.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (16)

McMILLEN — Darlene, memorial services Fri. at 10 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (16)

