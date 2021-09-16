Smith West
MYHRE — Jane Williamson, 91, Memorial service Friday, Sept. 17 at First Presbyterian Church on Poly at 11 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)
LENHARDT — Clarence, 82, Graveside service Saturday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. (17)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
LOCKE — Virginia, 88, of Shepherd. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat., Shepherd Bible Church (18).
WAGNER — Bruce, 67, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday, reception to follow, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)
MURRAY — Kristina. Graveside Service Thurs 1 p.m. Sunset Memorial Gardens. (16)
BACON — Erma, 88, of Huntley. Private family services. (19)
WALL — Charles, 69, of Billings. Viewing: Thurs 9/16, 2-8 .pm. Sat 9/18, 1-5 p.m., Sun 9/19, 3-5pm. Vigil, Sun, 5-8 p.m. Service Monday 9/20 at 11 a.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial at Goes Ahead/Lion Shows Cemetery. (20)
CARLSON — Amanda. Private family services. (19)
KNUTSON — Craig Allen, 45. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)
SAUNDERS — Angela Coulter, 46. Memorial service 2 p.m., Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (16)
WEILAND — Kayleigh Jade, 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday. Both at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)
SIMMONS — Richard L., 82. Family will receive friends, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (20)
LEE — Ralph D, 98, passed. Sept 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be at Mt Olive Lutheran Church September 18, at 11 a.m. 2336 St. Johns Avenue Billings, MT. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (17)
MOORE — Elaine, 77 of Billings Memorial New Hope Church of the Nazerene 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021. Visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (18)
FOURSTAR — Steven, 54 of Billings. Funeral Service, 11 a.m., Friday, 9/17, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside Service, Oswego Cemetery, 10 a.m., Sunday. (16)
HARRIS — Merle Jean, graveside services Fri. at 10 a.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (16)
McMILLEN — Darlene, memorial services Fri. at 10 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (16)
