 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

ROBSON — Alice, 81, Funeral service Thursday, Sept. 16 at Chapel of Hope Assembly of God in Lockwood, at 11 a.m. Interment at Terrace Gardens. (15)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

LOCKE — Virginia, 88, of Shepherd. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat Shepherd Bible Church (18).

WAGNER — Bruce, 67, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JORGENSON — Loretta, 97. A private family ceremony will be held. (14)

KNUTSON — Craig Allen, 45. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)

SAUNDERS — Angela Coulter, 46. Memorial service 2 p.m., Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (16)

PEHLER — Lori, 59. Private family service to be held. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News