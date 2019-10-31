Smith West
BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (1)
LICH — Derek W., 58, of Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (1)
BLUMENSHINE — Bruce H., 66, of Billings. Memorial service 11 Tues., Nov 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (5)
Smith Downtown
PFISTER — Ida J., 93, of Billings formerly of Roundup. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct, 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 So. 27th St. Reception to follow. interment Yellowstone National Cemetery Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed. (31)
NEDENS — William, 90, of Billings. Visitations Thurs. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)
CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, of Broadview. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (3)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
You have free articles remaining.
YORKE — Frank A., 73, of Columbus. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9 at Stillwater Pavilion. Cremation. (1)
BERMES — Audrey L., 91, of Billings. Family visitation 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wed., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service noon Thurs. St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (31)
NUSSBAUM — Wesley “Wes”, 53, of Billings. Celebration of Life, 3 p.m., Fri., Kirk Barn, 2005 Bitterroot Avenue, Billings. Please come as you are. (1)
GRESS — Monte, 65. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
MARTEN — Darlene, 58, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat. Nov. 2 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (31)
HERNANDEZ — Deana, 49, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Fri. Nov. 1, at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (1)
No services planned
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.