BURGENER — Kathy E. 72 of Red Lodge. Memorial services pending. (24)
VOGT — Clarence. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (26)
MEYER — Maise. Services to be held at a later date. (24)
MOELLER — William “Bill” M., 73, of Billings. Celebration of Life, St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral at later date. (26)
BARZ — Sandra L. “Sandy,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Mayflower Congregational Church. (24)
MILL — Rena, 76, of Billings. No services planned per her request. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rena’s name may be made to Help for Homeless Pets or American Cancer Society. (24)
FLEGLER — Violet, 96, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., Oct. 28, 3-5 pm, Funeral Service Fri., Oct. 29, 11 a.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (24)
