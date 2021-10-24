 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BURGENER — Kathy E. 72 of Red Lodge. Memorial services pending. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

VOGT — Clarence. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (26)

MEYER — Maise. Services to be held at a later date. (24)

MOELLER — William “Bill” M., 73, of Billings. Celebration of Life, St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral at later date. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BARZ — Sandra L. “Sandy,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Mayflower Congregational Church. (24)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

MILL — Rena, 76, of Billings. No services planned per her request. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rena’s name may be made to Help for Homeless Pets or American Cancer Society. (24)

FLEGLER — Violet, 96, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., Oct. 28, 3-5 pm, Funeral Service Fri., Oct. 29, 11 a.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (24)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

