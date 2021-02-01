 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

MASCARENA — Stan, 64, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, February 5th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (5)

Smith Laurel

WILEY — Bette, 90, Laurel. Visitation Monday, Feb. 1 from 2-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Graveside 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Laurel City Cemetery.  www.smithfuneralchapels.  (2)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned.

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

HERAUF — Van Henry, 52, of Billings. Memorial service Saturday, January 30, at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned. 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned.

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned.

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News