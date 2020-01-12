{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

NESS — DeWayne, 70, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (13)

Smith Laurel  

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DIMICH — Leslie, 68, Red Lodge, Memorial Service Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. at Red Lodge High School gym. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

CAREY — Mary, 98. Services 1 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (13)

BURROWS — Casey, 18. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (16)

SPRING — Beatrice J., 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (17)

HELMER — M. Thomas, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, First Presbyterian Church. (18)

BROWN — Emma, 62. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tue. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries