Smith West
Smith Downtown
NESS — DeWayne, 70, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (13)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DIMICH — Leslie, 68, Red Lodge, Memorial Service Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. at Red Lodge High School gym. (12)
Smith Columbus Chapel
CAREY — Mary, 98. Services 1 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (13)
BURROWS — Casey, 18. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (16)
SPRING — Beatrice J., 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (17)
HELMER — M. Thomas, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, First Presbyterian Church. (18)
BROWN — Emma, 62. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tue. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (14)
