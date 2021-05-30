Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

ALLES — Jack J., 89, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment of urn follows at Pleasantview Cemetery with full military honors. (30)

ELINGS — Ronald R., 74, Harlowton. Graveside memorial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Harlowton Cemetery with military honors. Cremation. (30)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

COBB — David Mark 62 of Red Lodge. Traditional Service at 11 a.m. Friday June 4 at Luther Community Church with interment at Tony Cemetery to follow immediately after. (30)

ALBERTA — Norma L. Memorial Service will be held July 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Finnish Kaleva Park, 7790 US Hwy 212, Roberts, MT. Light luncheon to follow. Interment at 2 p.m. in Red Lodge Cemetery. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel