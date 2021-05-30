Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
ALLES — Jack J., 89, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment of urn follows at Pleasantview Cemetery with full military honors. (30)
ELINGS — Ronald R., 74, Harlowton. Graveside memorial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Harlowton Cemetery with military honors. Cremation. (30)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
COBB — David Mark 62 of Red Lodge. Traditional Service at 11 a.m. Friday June 4 at Luther Community Church with interment at Tony Cemetery to follow immediately after. (30)
ALBERTA — Norma L. Memorial Service will be held July 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Finnish Kaleva Park, 7790 US Hwy 212, Roberts, MT. Light luncheon to follow. Interment at 2 p.m. in Red Lodge Cemetery. (30)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
OTTOLINO — June, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. June 10 Trinity Lutheran Church (30)
ARMSTRONG — Jeanette, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Word of Life Church, located at 1737 King Avenue West. (2)
MICHAEL — Rosamond “Mondy,” of Park City. Memorial Service Pending First Congregational Church in Laurel (1)
ROBSON — Garth, 81. Memorial service 12 noon, Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment with Military Honors, 2 p.m. Friday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (4)
BECKLEN — Mary, 97. Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Church of Christ. Burial, 3:30 p.m., Crown Hill Cemetery, Powell, Wyoming. (1)
JOHNSON — David L., 83. Service (with limited seating) 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, American Lutheran Church. (30)
RAUSCH — Mary, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. (30)
NEUMILLER — Dale, 71, of Shepherd. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., June 5, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome,com/obituaries (2)
MUHLBEIER — Jean, graveside service Wed. At 1 p.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (30)
