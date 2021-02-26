Smith West
ARMSTRONG — David Lee, 74, Billings. Memorial service pending. (26)
DEVERE — Conner Hunter, 16, of Billings, passed February 19, 2021. Gathering of family and friends to be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m at the Moose Lodge 131 Calhoun Ln. (26)
LARSEN — Kylie Rae, 18, of Billings, died Feb. 19. Services will be Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Belvedere Dr. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
SMITH — Eileen Grace, 100 of Red Lodge. A celebration of life to be held in October of 2021 in Bellevue WA. (26)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
DODDS — William James ‘Bill’, age 74 of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Public services at a later date. (28)
THIESSEN — Yoshiko, 90, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, February 26, at Word Of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Avenue West. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (26)
LINDSAY — Thomas Christopher Lyman, 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Use the Shiloh Entrance. The service will also be streamed via Internet, https://boxcast.tv/view/tommy-lindsay-memorial-ouqdhby40n9rrkd2ocwh. The broadcast is scheduled to begin 30 minutes before the service. Please wear your favorite Hoodie. (27)
DEGN — Deo, 87. Private family service at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (1)
BUTLER — Lowell, 80. Funeral 11 a.m. Mon at First Presbyterian Church. (1)
No Services Planned
BULLINGER — Thelma, 83 of Billings. Visitation 9-10, Funeral 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln. To view obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (27)
STEWART Jr. —Iran, funeral service Monday at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial At the Crow Agency Cemetery. (26)
