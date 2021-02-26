 Skip to main content
Paid notices
Smith West

ARMSTRONG — David Lee, 74, Billings. Memorial service pending. (26)

DEVERE — Conner Hunter, 16, of Billings, passed February 19, 2021. Gathering of family and friends to be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m at the Moose Lodge 131 Calhoun Ln. (26)

LARSEN — Kylie Rae, 18, of Billings, died Feb. 19. Services will be Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Belvedere Dr. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

 No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SMITH — Eileen Grace, 100 of Red Lodge. A celebration of life to be held in October of 2021 in Bellevue WA. (26)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

DODDS — William James ‘Bill’, age 74 of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Public services at a later date. (28)

THIESSEN — Yoshiko, 90, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, February 26, at Word Of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Avenue West. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LINDSAY — Thomas Christopher Lyman, 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Use the Shiloh Entrance. The service will also be streamed via Internet, https://boxcast.tv/view/tommy-lindsay-memorial-ouqdhby40n9rrkd2ocwh. The broadcast is scheduled to begin 30 minutes before the service. Please wear your favorite Hoodie. (27)

DEGN — Deo, 87. Private family service at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (1)

BUTLER — Lowell, 80. Funeral 11 a.m. Mon at First Presbyterian Church. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

BULLINGER — Thelma, 83 of Billings. Visitation 9-10, Funeral 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln. To view obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (27)

Bullis-Mortuary

STEWART Jr. —Iran, funeral service Monday at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial At the Crow Agency Cemetery. (26)

