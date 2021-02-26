THIESSEN — Yoshiko, 90, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, February 26, at Word Of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Avenue West. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (26)

LINDSAY — Thomas Christopher Lyman, 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Use the Shiloh Entrance. The service will also be streamed via Internet, https://boxcast.tv/view/tommy-lindsay-memorial-ouqdhby40n9rrkd2ocwh. The broadcast is scheduled to begin 30 minutes before the service. Please wear your favorite Hoodie. (27)

DEGN — Deo, 87. Private family service at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (1)

BUTLER — Lowell, 80. Funeral 11 a.m. Mon at First Presbyterian Church. (1)

No Services Planned