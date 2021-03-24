BYORTH — John, 87, of Billings. Rosary 6:30 p.m., Vigil 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass Thursday March 25 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Full obit at Dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)

VOGELE — Agnes, 93, of Billings. Cremation. A memorial mass will be announced. (25)

DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, MARCH 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (27)

ROBERTS — Merrilyn, “Merry”, 95. Rosary 2:30pm and Vigil service 3 p.m., Sunday March 28th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 29th, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (29)

CLEVELAND — George W. “Johnny,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (27)

MICHELS — Robert, 73, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (24)