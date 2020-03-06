Smith West

KUNTZ — Ann M., 95, Billings. Vigil at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Smith West. Interment Terrace Gardens and reception follows. (7)

Smith Downtown

WILKINS — Bill, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment with Military Honors at 2 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (6)

HOYER — Charleen Marie, 74, Billings formerly of Gilford, MT. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Mar. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (9)

SMITH — Esther, 74, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln. (7)

STEWART — Jasmine, 43, Billings. Memorial service arrangements pending. (6)

RAPP — Darryl, 70 of Billings. Cremation planned. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Broadwater Faith Chapel. (7)