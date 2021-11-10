Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
HILARIO, Sr., — Fred, 97, Billings. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)
RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13th at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)
LENNICK — Theresa Hope, 74, Billings. Graveside service at 1 p.m., Fri., Nov. 12, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)
STALEY — Robert Lee “Bob”, 77, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 6 p.m. Wed. Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (11)
CARMONY — Shirley J., 84, of Billings, passed November 1, 2021. Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (10)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
BEER — Jonn Christopher, 29, Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m., Fri, Nov. 12 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Columbus. A reception will follow at the Stillwater County Pavilion (Little Metra). For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)
WESCHENFELDER — Henry. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Wed 11/10 Shepherd Bible Church. (10)
WAGGONER — Beth, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at First United Methodist Church, located at 2800 4th Avenue North. (10)
DUNBAR — Carl. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thurs 11/11 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)
HORN — Antonio. Viewing Tues 5-8 p.m., Wed 5-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Thurs 10 a.m. Terrace Gardens. (11)
MERCIER — Roy “Bud”, 86, of Billings. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held in the of Summer 2022. (12)
NORBY — Lloyd. UPDATE – SERVICES PENDING. (11)
SCOTT — Dwayne, 78, of Billings. Viewing Friday, 11/12 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., family will be present from 6-7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Saturday 11/13 at Faith Chapel: visitation 9-11 a.m., Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., reception to follow. (13)
GESUALE — Lena. Memorial Mass Fri 11/12 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (12)
WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat 11/13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (13)
ROBINSON — Joseph B., 61. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)
WELCH — Thomas “Mac,” 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. (12)
NEUHARTH — Betty, 73, Billings, passed October 28, 2021. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Avenue, Billings, Montana. Graveside at 2 p.m. in Lavina. (10)
DAVIS — Robert “Bob” W., 57 of Billings. Private family graveside service will be held at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (10)
SNOW — Louis, 76 of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Nov. 13, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings. For livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (10)
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.