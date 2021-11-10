 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

HILARIO, Sr., — Fred, 97, Billings. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)

RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13th at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)

LENNICK — Theresa Hope, 74, Billings. Graveside service at 1 p.m., Fri., Nov. 12, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)

STALEY — Robert Lee “Bob”, 77, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 6 p.m. Wed. Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (11)

CARMONY — Shirley J., 84, of Billings, passed November 1, 2021. Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (10)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

BEER — Jonn Christopher, 29, Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m., Fri, Nov. 12 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Columbus. A reception will follow at the Stillwater County Pavilion (Little Metra). For full obituary, visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)    

Dahl Funeral

WESCHENFELDER — Henry. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Wed 11/10  Shepherd Bible Church. (10)

WAGGONER — Beth, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at First United Methodist Church, located at 2800 4th Avenue North. (10) 

DUNBAR — Carl. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thurs 11/11 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)

HORN — Antonio. Viewing Tues 5-8 p.m., Wed 5-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Thurs 10 a.m. Terrace Gardens. (11)

MERCIER — Roy “Bud”, 86, of Billings. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held in the of Summer 2022. (12)

NORBY — Lloyd. UPDATE – SERVICES PENDING. (11)

SCOTT — Dwayne, 78, of Billings. Viewing Friday, 11/12 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., family will be present from 6-7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Saturday 11/13 at Faith Chapel: visitation 9-11 a.m., Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., reception to follow. (13)

GESUALE — Lena. Memorial Mass Fri 11/12 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (12)

WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat 11/13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (13)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ROBINSON — Joseph B., 61. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

WELCH — Thomas “Mac,” 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

NEUHARTH — Betty, 73, Billings, passed October 28, 2021.  Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Avenue, Billings, Montana. Graveside at 2 p.m. in Lavina. (10)

Heights Family Funeral Home

DAVIS — Robert “Bob” W., 57 of Billings. Private family graveside service will be held at Yellowstone National Cemetery.  Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (10)

SNOW — Louis, 76 of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Nov. 13, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings. For livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (10)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News