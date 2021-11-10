MERCIER — Roy “Bud”, 86, of Billings. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held in the of Summer 2022. (12)

NORBY — Lloyd. UPDATE – SERVICES PENDING. (11)

SCOTT — Dwayne, 78, of Billings. Viewing Friday, 11/12 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., family will be present from 6-7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Saturday 11/13 at Faith Chapel: visitation 9-11 a.m., Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., reception to follow. (13)

GESUALE — Lena. Memorial Mass Fri 11/12 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (12)

WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat 11/13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (13)

ROBINSON — Joseph B., 61. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

WELCH — Thomas “Mac,” 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. (12)