Smith West

JONES — Gloria L., 81, Billings. Memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Road. (27) 

Smith Downtown 

KLOVSTAD — Howard Eugene 1939-2020. Memorial service 1 p.m. Mon., Mar. 2, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Obituary www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (2)

Smith Laurel

RODGERS — Charles Gerald, 83, Laurel. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Fri., Feb. 28. Laurel United Methodist Church, 307 W. 4th St. Interment with Military honors at Laurel Cemetery. (28)

GIESICK — Patsy, 78. Graveside service Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Park City Cemetery. (26)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

EVANS — Christopher “Chris”, 43, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LARSEN — Kimbert, “Kim”, 78. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (28)

WITT — Kevin James, 49. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Metra Park Pavilion. (28)

BRADFORD — Jean, 85. Service arrangements pending. (26)

OSTERMILLER — Marguerite, 93. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Sat. at First Congregational Church. (29)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

