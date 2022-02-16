Smith West

LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri, Feb 18 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside Service 9:30 a.m. Sat, Feb 19 at Mountview Cemetery followed by a memorial service 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (19)

Smith Downtown

VINCENT — Frances O. (Mast), born 10/17/1931 passed away from natural causes on 2/2/2022. Special thanks to Canyon Creek Memory Care and Compassus for taking such good care of Frances. (16)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

BYLER — Bonnie 40, of Shepherd, Funeral Service at Freedom Church Friday 02/18 at 10 a.m., burial to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park (18)

LAMEY, JR. — Arthur “Art,” 91, of Billings. No Services Planned (19)

THOMPSON — Andrew N., 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (17)

ANDERSON — Leona K., 89. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (16)

WALLS — Jeong, 67, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of Life at a later date. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (16)

REISBIG — Richard “Dick”, 89, of Billings. Memorial Service Fri., Feb. 18, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For livestream and full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (16)

BOMAR — Shelly, 57, of Billings. Celebration of Life Reception Sat., Feb. 19, 2-4 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (16)

No Services Planned