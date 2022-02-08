 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned 

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

VIIG — Paulette K. 74 of Columbus. Memorial services pending. (9)

Dahl Funeral

SMITH — Virginia, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Vigil service 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at St. Pius X Parish, 717 18th Street West. Rite of Committal will follow at Mountview Cemetery. (10)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HINES — Audrey Louise, 88. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

DAVIS — Edythe “Pete”, 96 of Billings. Services to be held at a later date.  Full obit available at www.cfgbillings.com. (8)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News