Smith West
No services planned.
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
FRANK — Leslie “Les”, Laurel, died Dec. 15. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at a later date. (5)
KROLL — George, 82 of Billings. Visitation, Thur. Jan 7, 4-7 p.m., Smith’s Laurel Chapel. Graveside Service 2 p.m., Sat. Jan. 9, Bridger Cemetery. Full obituary to follow. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned.
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
IRON — Heather, 41, of Wyola, MT. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6th, at the Fairview Cemetery, Hardin, MT. (6)
PURCELL — Crystal, 79, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (7)
WHEELER — Dodie Rae, 36. Memorial service Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (8).
GRAMMENS — Rose Ann, 90, of Billings, formerly Custer. Private family rosary service 7pm Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (Live streamed at www.michelottisawyers.com.) Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Custer Cemetery. (8)
VINCENT — Teresa, 71, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tues. Jan. 7 at Everlasting Covenant Congregation, 1304 Central Avenue in Billings (7)
KETTERLING — Gene, 87 of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. Obit available at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (5)
STARK — Gay, 84, of Billings. Cremation. Services at a later date. Obit available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (6)
GARDNER, Jr., — Buster, funeral service Tuesday at the Multi-Purpose Building at 11 a.m., burial following in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (5)
STOPS — Robert “Bobby”, graveside service Monday at 1 p.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (5)
