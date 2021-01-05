PURCELL — Crystal, 79, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (7)

WHEELER — Dodie Rae, 36. Memorial service Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (8).

GRAMMENS — Rose Ann, 90, of Billings, formerly Custer. Private family rosary service 7pm Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (Live streamed at www.michelottisawyers.com.) Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Custer Cemetery. (8)

VINCENT — Teresa, 71, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tues. Jan. 7 at Everlasting Covenant Congregation, 1304 Central Avenue in Billings (7)