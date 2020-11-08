Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

HALVORSON — Thomas M., 82, of Billings and formerly of Scobey. Private family service on Sunday at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (8)

CELLMER — Lawrence W. age 92, of Billings, passed November 5, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Private Graveside services. (9)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

WEBB — Richard, 78, of Billings. No services at this time. (9)

BATTEN — Curtis, 68, of Billings. Services pending. (9)

STARK — Lillian “Jane,” 76. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Peace Lutheran Church. (9)