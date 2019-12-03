Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
DAWSON — Angela Laurie, 53, Billings. Private service is planned.(4)
TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93, and Alice Jean, 93, of Acton. Funeral services 11 a.m. Wed., Dec. 4, at Cornerstone Community Church, 4525 Grand Ave. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (4)
ELLIS — Ione B. "Toni," 85, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (5)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
CADWELL — Marion D., 98, of Billings. Private family service at later date. (5)
KRAY — Robert, 67, of Billings. Private family services. (6)
VISSER — Carl B., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service pending. (6)
WICKS — Arlene, 97, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.(6)
You have free articles remaining.
TAYLOR — Cash Austin, 18, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6 p.m. Friday with funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Family interment at a later date.(7)
No services planned
BECKER JONES — Darlene, 81, of Billings. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.(4)
SELVIG — Charlotte Taylor, 87, of Billings. No services planned per her wishes.(3)
WILSON — Judy, 81, of Ballantine. Cremation. arrangements pending. (3)
PYLMAN — Thomas, 45, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring.(5)
TEZA — Stephen, 63, of Ballantine. Cremation. Memorial pending for January 2020.(5)
CASHEN — William. Funeral mass Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. Rosary Monday Dec. 2 at 2:30 at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (3)
SPOTTED HORSE — Adella. Funeral service Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (4)
BIALON — Edward. Memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin. Inurnment with Military Honors at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary. (7)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.