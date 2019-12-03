{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

DAWSON — Angela Laurie, 53, Billings. Private service is planned.(4)

TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93, and Alice Jean, 93, of Acton. Funeral services 11 a.m. Wed., Dec. 4, at Cornerstone Community Church, 4525 Grand Ave. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (4)

ELLIS — Ione B. "Toni," 85, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (5)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Dahl Funeral

CADWELL — Marion D., 98, of Billings. Private family service at later date. (5)

KRAY — Robert, 67, of Billings. Private family services. (6)

VISSER — Carl B., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service pending. (6)

WICKS — Arlene, 97, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.(6)

TAYLOR — Cash Austin, 18, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6 p.m. Friday with funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Family interment at a later date.(7)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BECKER JONES — Darlene, 81, of Billings. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.(4)

SELVIG — Charlotte Taylor, 87, of Billings. No services planned per her wishes.(3)

Heights Family Funeral Home

WILSON — Judy, 81, of Ballantine. Cremation. arrangements pending. (3)

PYLMAN — Thomas, 45, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring.(5)

TEZA — Stephen, 63, of Ballantine. Cremation. Memorial pending for January 2020.(5)

Bullis-Mortuary

CASHEN — William. Funeral mass Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. Rosary Monday Dec. 2 at 2:30 at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (3)

SPOTTED HORSE — Adella. Funeral service Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (4)

BIALON — Edward. Memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin. Inurnment with Military Honors at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary. (7)

