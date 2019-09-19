{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

HALL — Michael Wayne, 70, of Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (19)

WEEKS — Christena "Chris", 93, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., September 19, at Smith West Chapel. (19)

OLSEN — Linda M., 65, of Molt. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Sept. 21, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. (21)

Smith Downtown 

BRENNAN — Ralph N., 85, of Shepherd. Visitations Thurs. and Fri. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Fri., Sept. 20, at Smith Downtown Chapel with cremation to follow. (20)

COOPER — Shirley Jean, 78, of Billings. Visitations begin at noon Sun. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 4 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (23)

MILL — Susan Arlene, 60, Park City. Memorial service 1:30 p.m., Sun., Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 SO. 27th St. Reception to follow. (22)    

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

OSTRUM — Jerry, 85, of Billings. Graveside service and interment of the urn at 11:00 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 24, at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (24) 

SHELLEY — Gary L., 76, of Absarokee. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 21, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment at Rosebud Cemetery following service. (21)

Dahl Funeral

SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Interment, 2 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 20, Laurel Cemetery. Celebration of Life, at 1 p.m., Sat., Sept. 21, LDS Church, Laurel, MT. (21)

STEVENS — Joyce, 93, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. on Thurs., Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Frid., both at St. Pius X Church. Interment Calvary Columbarium. (20) 

JOHNSON – Ernest, Sr, 75, of Billings. Graveside service at 2 p.m., Fri., Yellowstone National Cemetery. (20)

DILLMAN – Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (20)

DENNING – Bob. Funeral services will be held in Big Sandy, Sept. 21, 2019. Graveside gathering will be at Kenilworth Cemetery at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. at the Big Sandy Historical Society Museum with lunch and a celebration of Bob’s life to follow. Everyone who knew and loved Bob is welcome. For the full obituary, please go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com        (21)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HAUCK — Herman, 90. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wed followed by 7 p.m. Vigil both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thurs at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)

HUSTON — Jerrine B., 89 of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SCHAFF – Leo, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. on Thurs. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Reception to follow at Knights of Columbus. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)

STRAUCH – Fern, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m. Thurs., at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Reception following at Huppert residence. (19)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

KETTERLING — Adam Lee. Memorial services 11:00 a.m. Thurs., Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private interment. (19)

