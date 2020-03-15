Smith West
KRAMER — William, 77, of Laurel, passed March 9. Service 11 a.m., Mon., March 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Laurel, MT. (15)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
ROWE — Joy S., 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (16)
No services planned
VASSEUR — Georgia, 93, of Billings. Rosary to be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Rite of Committal 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Highland Cemetery in Havre. (15)
EDWARDS — Wade, 75, of Billings. Vigil to be held 7 p.m. Wednesday March 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)
BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)
ALLARD — Jacqueline, 69, of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Sunday, March 15, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Refreshments to follow. (15)
GRENI — Randy, 70, of Billings. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., March 16, King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave, Billings. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. For full obit, view www.heightsfamilyfunerahome.com. (16)
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.