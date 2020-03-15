Paid notices
Smith West

KRAMER — William, 77, of Laurel, passed March 9. Service 11 a.m., Mon., March 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Laurel, MT. (15)

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

ROWE — Joy S., 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

VASSEUR — Georgia, 93, of Billings. Rosary to be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Rite of Committal 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Highland Cemetery in Havre. (15)

EDWARDS — Wade, 75, of Billings. Vigil to be held 7 p.m. Wednesday March 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)

ALLARD — Jacqueline, 69, of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Sunday, March 15, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Refreshments to follow. (15)

GRENI — Randy, 70, of Billings. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., March 16, King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave, Billings. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. For full obit, view www.heightsfamilyfunerahome.com. (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

