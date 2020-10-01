Smith West
GRAHAM — Henry, 76, Billings. Visitation 5-7 on Thurs., 10-1 at Smith West, 304 34th Street W. Funeral service 12 p.m. on Fri., 10-2 at Smith West. Interment with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com . (1)
DORVALL — Mary J., 87, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Rockvale Cemetery. (1)
Smith Downtown
GRUNDAHL — Robert “Bob”, 98. Graveside service 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Nye Cemetery. (3)
OSNESS — Dale, 82, Pompey's Pillar. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. Oct 3, at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (3)
REMME — Dennis M. 84, of Billings, passed August 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held tomorrow, Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (1)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
EISELEIN — Colene, 72, of Roundup. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Benedicts Catholic Church. (1)
NUNBERG — Pamela, 66, of Billings. Rosary 7 pm, Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1 BOTH at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (1)
SNYDER — John L., 91, of Billings and formerly of California. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (5)
LINDE — Marvin, 83. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (3)
McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral mass will be planned for a later date. (1)
KIMMET — Joan M., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius Church. (2)
GOHNER — Artina “Tina”, 98, of Gillette, formerly of Billings. Graveside Service 1pm Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (2)
WIECHMAN — Colleen, 51 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (3)
PHILLIPS — Robert “Bob”, 75 of Billings. Visitation 1-5 pm, Thurs., Oct. 1, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside service with full military honors Fri., Oct. 2, Black Hills National Cemetery. (2)
No services planned
