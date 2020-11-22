Smith West
LILE — Evelyn, 93, Billings. Private memorial service at Smith West Chapel on November 30, 2020. (Livestream). Private graveside follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Charity of choice in lieu of flowers. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
KRIMENDAHL — Mary Katherine, 56, of Roberts. No services planned. (22)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
FRASER — Scott, 44, of Belgrade, formally of Roundup, MT passed away November 18, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held Summer 2021. (22)
BIRDINGROUND MORNING — Tamara Rose, 41, of Wyola. Graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (23)
DUST — James, age 53, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)
No services planned
No services planned
PROEBSTEL — Jeffrey, 60, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time due to COVID. Condolences may be sent www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (22)
KNOWLEN — Lowell, Jr., 68, Shepherd. Cremation. No services at this time. View obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (22)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.