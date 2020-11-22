 Skip to main content
Smith West

LILE — Evelyn, 93, Billings. Private memorial service at Smith West Chapel on November 30, 2020. (Livestream).  Private graveside follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Charity of choice in lieu of flowers.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KRIMENDAHL  — Mary Katherine, 56, of Roberts. No services planned. (22)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

FRASER — Scott, 44, of Belgrade, formally of Roundup, MT passed away November 18, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held Summer 2021. (22)

BIRDINGROUND MORNING — Tamara Rose, 41, of Wyola. Graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (23)

DUST — James, age 53, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

PROEBSTEL — Jeffrey, 60, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time due to COVID. Condolences may be sent www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (22)

KNOWLEN — Lowell, Jr., 68, Shepherd. Cremation. No services at this time. View obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

