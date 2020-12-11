 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

ATWOOD — Arlean Jean, 81, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday December 12th, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 South 27th Street. Visitation to start Wednesday December 9th. (12)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

THILL — Keith, 62, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned for next spring. (12)

JEFFERSON Jr.- — Cavin, 71, of Crow Agency. Graveside service, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin, 1 p.m., Friday Dec 11. (11)

JEFFERSON — Sheila, 56, of Lodge Grass, Graveside service, Lodge Grass Cemetery, Tuesday at 1 p.m. (15)

PRETTY ON TOP — John, 81, of Lodge Grass, Grave side service Saturday at 11 am. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOYER — Paul, 93. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Dec 15 at Yellowstone Country Club. (15)

BROWN — David Ian, 37. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. A funeral service for family and close friends will be held Friday. (11)

DAY — Ruben R., 87. Vigil service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17,  and Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday December 18, both at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. (18)

MESSER — Cecelia Ann, (Lutgen), 94. Graveside services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Laurel. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

