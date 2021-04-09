Smith West

PARKER — Doris Elizabeth, 97, Billings. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Friday April 9th at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Broadwater Ave & 18th St. West. Rite of Committal to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (9)

Smith Downtown

TAYLOR — Deborah Ann “Debbie”, 47, Billings. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10th at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. (10)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DOYLE — Michael Hennesy. Michael’s life will be celebrated on April 10th at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Rockies (Round Barn), located at 7193 US-212 Red Lodge, MT. Reception to follow at Red Lodge Ales located at 1445 Broadway Ave, Red Lodge, MT. (9)

Smith Columbus Chapel