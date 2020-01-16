Smith West
SAMUELSON — Beverly Jean "Bev," of Billings, formerly of Dutton. No services are planned. (16)
PETERSON — Mikel, 35, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (16)
GONZALES — Jo, 88, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Grace United Methodist Church. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (17)
GREBE — Dale, 92, Billings formerly of Belfry and Miles City. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Belfry. Interment Belfry Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Wed. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (16)
BLAKE — Rachel, 82, Billings formerly of Rudyard, MT. Service to be held at a later date. (17)
KNICKERBOCKER — Riley Lucinda, age 7, of Huntley passed away Tues., Jan. 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Jan. 18 11 a.m. at Harvest Church. (17)
BUSHMAN — Hazel, 86, of Billings. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday St. Pius X Church. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Billings Catholic School, Administrative Office, Attn: Chad Bushman Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 31158, Billings, MT 59107. (16)
HEIDE — Bruce, 53, of Billings. Memorial service pending. (16)
HUTCHINSON — Deura, 76, of Billings. Funeral service, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. For an obituary and to leave memories with the family visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (18)
BURROWS — Casey, 18. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thurs., Jan 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (16)
SPRING — Beatrice J., 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (17)
HELMER — M. Thomas, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, First Presbyterian Church. (18)
CRISP — Pamela, 51. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Peace Lutheran Church. (20)
JENSEN — Ruth, 96. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (16)
HEALOW — David G., 69. Memorial services 2 p.m. Sunday Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (19)
BRALEY — Ruth, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Daily Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, 12 p.m. Friday Jan. 17. For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (16)
EDWARDS — Wade, 75 , of Billings. Cremation. Vigil 7 p.m. Wed., March 18, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., March 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com (16)
BUTLER — Darcene, 61 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Fri., Jan. 17, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (17)
KRAFT — Lionel “Lee”, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 18, at Faith Chapel. (Broadwater Entrance). (18)
LITTLE LIGHT — George, Mass Friday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass. Interment Lodge Grass Cemetery. Rosary Thursday 3:30 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Bullismortuary.com. (16)
