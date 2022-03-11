Smith West

SALFER — Doreen LaBeth, 83, of Billings, passed March 8, 2022. Funeral to be held on Saturday March 12, 2022 at 1PM with viewing 1 hour prior all at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (12)

THOM — Iva L. 91 of Laurel. Service on March 16 at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurel with interment at Laurel cemetery. Full obit to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)

JOHNSON — Donald C. 94 of Roberts. Memorial service on Fri. March 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel with interment at Roberts Cemetery. Full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)

DUKART — Marvin James 77 of Roberts. Memorial service on Saturday March 12, 2022 at St Agnes Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with interment at Red Lodge Cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)

JUAREZ — Mary, 79 of Joliet, Memorial Mass Sat. 3/12 at 10 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church in Joliet, MT. (12)

KRIVEC — James, 60. Visitation Thurs 4-7 p.m. followed by Vigil Service, both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass Fri 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (11)

FINK — Jonelle, 56. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

KELLER — Mark, 69. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon. at American Lutheran Church. (14)

