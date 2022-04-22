Smith West

KUHAR – Louis “Louie”, 76, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sat., Apr. 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (23)

LUBBERS — Robert L., 96, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (24)

AMOS — Joyce, 84, Billings, No service planned. (26)

Smith Downtown

SEITZ — Marcia June, 87, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Apr. 23, at First Baptist Church, 3rd Ave N and Division St. (23)

ARSTEIN — Caroline A., 89, of Billings, passed April 20. Funeral to be held on Tuesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. with Viewing 2 hours prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

KUCERA — Mark, 63 of Billings, Visitation, April 29, 6-8 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service, April 30, 10:30 a.m., Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. (22)

HAAN — Terence “Terry”, 61 of Billings. Memorial service, Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mountain Community Church. (22)

HAIN — Melitta, 84, of Billings. Graveside Ceremony 2 p.m. Fri April 22 Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)

HALUBKA — Ann E. Fraser, 79, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Unity Church of Christianity, located at 9 14th Street West. Burial of the urn to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

LOVELL DOWDY — Gloria. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Thurs May 5 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (24)

METCALF — Rena. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Friday April 29 at Laurel United Methodist Church. (24)

MORLEDGE — Patricia, 93. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at First Presbyterian Church. (23)

HELFRICH — Margaret, 81. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Mon followed at 7 p.m. by Vigil Service both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tue at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (26)

CURRAN — Daniel, 64 of Billings. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Sat. Apr. 23 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For full obituary visit www.cfgbillings.com. (22)

WICKA — Bradley, 15, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., April 23, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences. (22)

