Smith West

WALCKER — Fred, 94, died March 29. Graveside service April 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. (1)

Smith Downtown

BRACKEN — Gary Gene, 73, Billings. Memorial service Tuesday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th ST W, Billings. (31)

KIRKEGARD — Helen E., 93 of Butte formerly of Circle. Private graveside at Riverview Cemetery in Circle. (31)

KNAUB — Esther L., 98, of Billings, passed March 28, 2021. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021; funeral 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 all at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

URION — Lois, 97, died March 25. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (31)

CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Ballantine. Funeral Service pending at a later date. (1)

Smith Laurel