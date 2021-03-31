 Skip to main content
Smith West

WALCKER — Fred, 94, died March 29. Graveside service April 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. (1)

Smith Downtown

BRACKEN — Gary Gene, 73, Billings. Memorial service Tuesday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th ST W, Billings. (31)

KIRKEGARD — Helen E., 93 of Butte formerly of Circle.  Private graveside at Riverview Cemetery in Circle. (31)

KNAUB — Esther L., 98, of Billings, passed March 28, 2021. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021; funeral 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 all at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

URION — Lois, 97, died March 25. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (31)

CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Ballantine. Funeral Service pending at a later date. (1)

Smith Laurel

VENNES — Martin, 73, of Laurel. Memorial service, Thur., Apr 01, 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 E 3rd St., Laurel. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (31)

LUKE — Lawrence Dean, 70, Laurel.  Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Laurel.  Cremation. (31)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

GAUSTAD — Ruth Louise, 88, Columbus. Memorial Service, Fri., Apr 2, 2 p.m. at Absarokee Evangelical Church. (1)

Dahl Funeral

BUECHLER — Thomas J., 70, of Billings. Cremation. No services are planned. (1)

WOLF — Susan M., 61, of Billings. Cremation. Service planned for a later date. (1)

MADSEN — Rodney, 79, of Park City. Memorial Service to be held at later date.   (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KOZELISKI — Elberta “Bertie”, 89. The family will greet friends at a visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Private family services with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens are planned. A full obituary may be found at www.michelottisawyers.com. (31)

PETERSON — Charles D. “Chuck,” 93. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Peace Lutheran Church. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

FISCHER — Lynn, 64, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs., April 1, 3 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (1)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

