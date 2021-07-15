 Skip to main content
Smith West

WATTS — Ernest C. “Ernie”, 77, Billings.  Memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Smith West Chapel.  Cremation. (17)

MCMULLIN — Kaye Riedesel, 59, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (17)

Smith Downtown

WILLIAMS — Peggy A., 59, Billings.  Memorial service at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Cremation. (15)

MILL — James David, 82, Billings. No service planned. (17)

Smith Laurel

REHLING — Darlene Kay, 65, Laurel. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Fri., Jul 16 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Burial to follow in Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

COLE — Florence, 92 of Red Lodge. Memorial service 11:00 on July 17 at St Agnes Church in Red Lodge. Reception to follow. (16)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

WEBBER — Lloyd. Funeral Service Thurs. 1 p.m. Joliet Gym (15)

VALLIE — Charlie. Visitation Thurs 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Overnight Wake Fri. 7 p.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer. Funeral Sat. 11 a.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

McKINNEY — Mary, 83. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri. also at mortuary. (16)

ROBERTS — Robert, 78. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 2 p.m. Fri. at Elks Lodge. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

MAUST — Marvin Sr., 86, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., July 15, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Funeral Service 11:30, Heights Family Funeral Home. (15)

McILVAIN – Vickie Ann, 73, of Huntley. Died July 17, 2020. Celebration of Life, July 17, 2021, 2-4 p.m., Homesteader Hall, Huntley. For full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (16)

SCHUH — Arlene, 84, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. Fri., July 16 at Yellowstone National Cemetery (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

