Smith West

EKLUND — Theodore, 95, Memorial service Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th ST W. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (30)

Smith Downtown

CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Whitehall formerly of Ballantine. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

Smith Laurel

ENGLAND — Bryson W., 25, Park City. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Fri., Apr. 30 at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com.  (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

VOGEL — Patrick, 39, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, located at 700 3rd Avenue, Laurel, MT. Rite of Committal to follow at Mountainview Cemetery, Columbus, MT. (29)

GIBSON — Ryan, 20, of Billings. Funeral Service Fri 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (30)

ARMSTRONG — Jeanette, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be announced. (1)

GOES AHEAD — Karen, 67, of Pryor. Wake Fri 6 p.m., Funeral Sat 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Goes Ahead Cemetery, Pryor. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MARTINEZ — David, 63, of Huntley. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thurs April 29 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Graveside service to follow 1 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

