Smith West
EKLUND — Theodore, 95, Memorial service Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th ST W. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (30)
Smith Downtown
CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Whitehall formerly of Ballantine. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)
Smith Laurel
ENGLAND — Bryson W., 25, Park City. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Fri., Apr. 30 at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (30)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
VOGEL — Patrick, 39, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, located at 700 3rd Avenue, Laurel, MT. Rite of Committal to follow at Mountainview Cemetery, Columbus, MT. (29)
GIBSON — Ryan, 20, of Billings. Funeral Service Fri 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (30)
ARMSTRONG — Jeanette, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be announced. (1)
GOES AHEAD — Karen, 67, of Pryor. Wake Fri 6 p.m., Funeral Sat 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Goes Ahead Cemetery, Pryor. (1)
MARTINEZ — David, 63, of Huntley. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thurs April 29 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Graveside service to follow 1 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (29)
