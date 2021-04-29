GOES AHEAD — Karen, 67, of Pryor. Wake Fri 6 p.m., Funeral Sat 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Goes Ahead Cemetery, Pryor. (1)

MARTINEZ — David, 63, of Huntley. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thurs April 29 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Graveside service to follow 1 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (29)