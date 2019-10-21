{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

RUFFIER — Emile 'Rufe', 92, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr., Billings. (22)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel 

OSTWALT — John C., 91, Laurel.  Visitation Sunday, Oct. 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St.  Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at First Congregational Church in Laurel.  Graveside at Laurel City Cemetery following service.  Luncheon at church following graveside. (21)

EASTMAN — Thomas, 83, Laurel.  Memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday Nov. 9 at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Interment of urn spring 2020 in Belfry. (24)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

VAN ATTA — Verlaine, 73. Graveside service 11 am Mon at Mountview Cemetery. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

