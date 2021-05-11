 Skip to main content
Smith West

CADE — Leland, 95, died May 7, Visitation Thursday, May 13, 9-11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Private graveside service. Reception Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church in Fort Benton, 1201 Main St. (13)

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

KINDSFATER — Sally Ann (Dyk), 66, Billings. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Rocky Mountain Community Church. 2832 Broadwater Ave. (11)

PRUITT — Amy, 64, died May 9. Visitation Friday, May 14, 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial at Roberts Cemetery at a later date. (11)

MYHRE — Jane, 91, died May 7. Services will be held at a later date. (12)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

ACKERMAN — Charles, 67. Memorial service noon Wed. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

