Smith West

VANLUVANEE — Susan Renee, 59, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)

PETERSEN — Melissa Ann, 69, of Lewistown, passed away on March 21. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 28 at Smith Funeral Chapels West at 12 p.m. with a service at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Following the service, burial will follow to Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com for a complete obituary. (25)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

THATCHER — Frank P., 98, of Billings. Cremation is planned along with a private family Graveside Service. (25)

FINN — Lynn, 91, of Lake Havasu, AZ, formerly of Billings. Burial of ashes in Forest Grove at later date. (25)

STANDS — Lawrence, 86 of Crow Agency, Dahl Funeral Chapel will have visitation Wednesday 10-8 p.m., Thursday 10 – 5 p.m., Vigil 5-8 p.m. Funeral service Friday 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pryor, MT. (25)

WEGNER — Richard. Memorial Service Friday 3/25 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. (25)

DECKER – Ellen. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sat. 5/21 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)

No Services Planned

HEIM — Frieda V., Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at St. Johns in the early hours of March 8, just two days shy of her 94th birthday. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be planned in June. For a full obituary or to leave condolences to the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)

CROFF — Clayton, 91, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Sat. March 26, at First Presbeterian Church in Billings.(25)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned