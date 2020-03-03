Paid notices
Smith West

ALBRECHT — Corwin, 85, Billings. Memorial service 1 pm Sat., March 14, at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. (5)

Smith Downtown 

WILKINS —  Bill, 86, of Billings.  Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, March 6 at Emmanuel Baptist Church.  Interment with Military Honors at 2 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery.  (6)

PINNICK — Betty J., 96, of Billings.  Funeral service 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at Hope Center, 425 S. 28th St.  Interment at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (5)

KING — Wilbur C. age 78, of Billings passed Feb. 1, 2020. Services are pending. (3)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STONE — Kathleen Marie 69 of Joliet. Memorial service to be held at Roberts United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (3)

GAINER — Mary Louise, 94 of Red Lodge. Services Pending (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

CUSTER — Oliver “Ron”, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 First United Methodist Church. (7)

OLSON — Oscar, 90, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 am Thursday American Lutheran Church. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

VAN LUCHENE —  Curtis, 57. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs. March 5 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. March 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GIESICK  — Martha, 86, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11am Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (5)

PETERSON — Darlyne, 97, of Billings. Viewing 8-10:45am Tuesday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, with funeral services following at 11:00am.  Interment to follow at Huntley Cemetery.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (3)

HARTMAN M.D. — Allen P. , 89, of Billings.  Memorial Service 1pm Saturday at American Lutheran Church. (7)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

WILSON — Charles “Bunny”, age 82 of Wyola, Funeral Tuesday 10AM at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment Alligator Creek Whiteman Family Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com (3)

