Smith West

ALBRECHT — Corwin, 85, Billings. Memorial service 1 pm Sat., March 14, at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. (5)

Smith Downtown

WILKINS — Bill, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, March 6 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment with Military Honors at 2 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (6)

PINNICK — Betty J., 96, of Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at Hope Center, 425 S. 28th St. Interment at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (5)

KING — Wilbur C. age 78, of Billings passed Feb. 1, 2020. Services are pending. (3)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel