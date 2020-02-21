FOX — Harvey, 79, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)

FLOWERS — Beverly, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lillis Chapel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)

HERINGER — James ‘Jim’, 71, of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, reception flowing at 2 p.m. at VFW Post 1634 (4242 State Ave., Billings). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)

LOVE — Evelyn ‘Evie’ Love, 85, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at 48th Street Church of Christ. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (23)

No services planned

No services planned