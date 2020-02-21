Smith West
DAVENPORT — Bob J., 90, of Billings passed 2/13. Memorial Service Sat. 2/22 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1125 Nutter Blvd. (21)
WADE — Margaret "Marilyn", 74, Billings. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Fri., Feb. 21, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln. (21)
KILLIN — Patricia Andersen, 90, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Dr. (22)
STAUDINGER - Marie Helen, 56, Billings. Private service is planned. (23)
LETHERMAN — Penny, 66, Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m. on February 22, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Cremation. (21)
BRANSTETTER — Phyllis Dyrud, 90, of Laurel passed away early Feb. 12. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Laurel. www.smithfuneralchapels.com (21)
MARTIN — Charles (Chuck) Lewis, 91 of Red Lodge. Memorial Service to be held at Smith-Olcott at a later date this summer. (21)
MARYOTT — Manfred Stewart, 87 of Bridger. No services planned. (23)
SKORUPA — Alvina Christina, 98 of Bridger. Memorial service pending. (21)
GARRISON — Bradley, 54, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)
REED — Judith, 77, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)
PETERSON — Robert John, 83, of Billings. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Dawson County Cemetery. (21)
DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)
FRODSHAM — Matthew, 34. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)
WITT — Kevin J., 49. Services Friday, Feb. 28, Pavilion at MetraPark. Time TBA. (23)
FOX — Harvey, 79, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)
FLOWERS — Beverly, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lillis Chapel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)
HERINGER — James ‘Jim’, 71, of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, reception flowing at 2 p.m. at VFW Post 1634 (4242 State Ave., Billings). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)
LOVE — Evelyn ‘Evie’ Love, 85, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at 48th Street Church of Christ. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (23)
