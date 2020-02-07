× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WYMAN – Sandra Trask Wyman, 86, of Billings, passed away January 27, 2020. Services for Sandra will be held on a later date. (7)

RUDOLPH — Elmer, 86. Public viewing 4-8 p.m. Tue at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (12)

JOHNSON — Dale, 74. Service arrangements pending. (8)

HALL — Tony, 79. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)

BRAZELTON — Harold “Ray”, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church, 1145 Nutter Blvd. (7)

STRONG — Charles, 37, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridger, 305 Pryor Avenue. (7)

SCHMIDT — Gary, 72, of Huntley. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (8)

HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (7)

No services planned