Smith West
Smith Downtown
HAZEL — Trysta Marie, 23, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27 Street. Interment will follow at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)
WADE — Margaret "Marilyn", 74, Billings. Service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Feb. 21, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln. (7)
Smith Laurel
FRANK — Anna, “Betty”, 92, Laurel. Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral service on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (7)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
TUSS — Alisha M., 38, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday LDS, 2929 Belvedere Dr., interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)
WYMAN – Sandra Trask Wyman, 86, of Billings, passed away January 27, 2020. Services for Sandra will be held on a later date. (7)
RUDOLPH — Elmer, 86. Public viewing 4-8 p.m. Tue at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (12)
JOHNSON — Dale, 74. Service arrangements pending. (8)
HALL — Tony, 79. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)
BRAZELTON — Harold “Ray”, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church, 1145 Nutter Blvd. (7)
STRONG — Charles, 37, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridger, 305 Pryor Avenue. (7)
SCHMIDT — Gary, 72, of Huntley. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (8)
HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (7)
NOYES — Royal. Memorial Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Rosary Sunday 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Bullismortuary.com (7)
WELL KNOWN — Loretta. Service Saturday 11 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment Crow Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com (7)
