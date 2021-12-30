Smith West
Smith Downtown
KEENEY – Kathryn Susan, 52, Melstone. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Dec 31, at the Melstone School Gym. Interment to follow at Cabin Creek Cemetery (31)
KESSLER – Tessa, 96, Billings. Private service is planned. (31)
WOLLENBURG – Martha, 91, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., Jan. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (3)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
DEMARAY – Gordon. UPDATE. Viewing Thurs 10 – 11 a.m. Funeral Service Thurs 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Entombment Thurs. 1 p.m. Sunset Memorial Gardens. (30)
SCHULTZ – William. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (31)
SCHMALZ — Pius, 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. Rite of committal, 10 a.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery. (30)
SCHILTZ— Richard, 75. Funeral service noon Thurs at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Burial 2 p.m. Thurs in Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)
