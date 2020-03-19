Smith West
MADILL — William “Bill”, 83, Billings. Private funeral service at Smith West Chapel, interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (20)
Smith Downtown
SALSBURY — Peggy D., 71, Billings, Memorial service to be held at a later date. (19)
BURNS — John Arnold, 70, Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (19)
SIEBERT— John, 88, Billings. Memorial arrangements pending. Cremation. (20)
LOWE — Ruth “Connie”, 105, Billings. Memorial arrangements being planned for spring/summer 2020. Cremation. (20)
MELUGIN — Joy, 38, Billings. Joy passed away March 16 in Billings. Memorial Mass and Committal arrangements pending for St. Pius X. (20)
HIGBEE — Betty I., 92, Billings. Passed away March 16 in Billings. Private family arrangements. Cremation. (20)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
FERGERSON — Marian J., 88, of Billings, formerly of Hardin, Worland & Cody, Wyo. Memorial Service at later date. For obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)
MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial services originally scheduled for March 28 have been postponed to 1 p.m. Thurs., June 18, at Grace UMC. (20)
BARTZ — Betty, 85, of Billings. The Memorial Service has been postponed until a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (20)
VICK — Violet, 89, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)
VASSEUR — Georgia ‘Georgia’, 93, of Billings. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Committal 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Cemetery in Havre. (20)
BALLENSKY — Celebration of Life is postponed until later date. (19)
THEURER — Harry, 82 of Billings. Memorial service scheduled for March 20 has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined. (19)
STONER — Doris, (Dori) 87, of Billings. Services scheduled for Mar. 21 has been postponed. Visit www.fuldersonsplentywood.com or www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances and to view updated service info. (19)
SCHEIHING — Celia, 72 of Billings. Memorial service postponed until Summer 2020. (19)
BERGLEE — Clifton, 65 of Silesia. Services are postponed until later in the year. (19)
No services planned
