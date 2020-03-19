Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

FERGERSON — Marian J., 88, of Billings, formerly of Hardin, Worland & Cody, Wyo. Memorial Service at later date. For obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)

MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial services originally scheduled for March 28 have been postponed to 1 p.m. Thurs., June 18, at Grace UMC. (20)

BARTZ — Betty, 85, of Billings. The Memorial Service has been postponed until a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (20)

VICK — Violet, 89, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)