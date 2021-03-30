Smith West
Smith Downtown
BRACKEN — Gary Gene, 73, Billings. Memorial service Tuesday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. W., Billings. (31)
KIRKEGARD — Helen E., 93 of Butte formerly of Circle. Private graveside at Riverview Cemetery in Circle. (31)
KNAUB — Esther L., 98, of Billings, passed March 28, 2021. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021; funeral 1 pm Friday, April 2, 2021 all at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)
URION — Lois, 97, died March 25. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (31)
Smith Laurel
PRINS — Teresa L., 60, Laurel. Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fromberg. Cremation. (30)
VENNES — Martin, 73, of Laurel. Memorial service, Thurs., Apr. 01, 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 E 3rd St., Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (31)
LUKE — Lawrence Dean, 70, Laurel. Memorial service 10 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Laurel. Cremation. (31)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
BUECHLER — Thomas J., 70, of Billings. Cremation. No services are planned. (1)
WOLF — Susan M., 61, of Billings. Cremation. Service planned for a later date. (1)
MADSEN — Rodney, 79, of Park City. Memorial Service to be held at later date. (2)
KOZELISKI — Elberta “Bertie”, 89. The family will greet friends at a visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Private family services with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens are planned. A full obituary may be found at www.michelottisawyers.com. (31)
FISCHER — Lynn, 64, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs., April 1, 3 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (1)
