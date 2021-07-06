Smith West
ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 9, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). (9)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
FELLER — William, 80, Laurel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 6, at Smith Funeral Chapel 315 E 3rd Laurel. Burial at Laurel City Cemetery (6)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
ALBERTA — Norma L. Celebration of Life on July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Kaleva Park in Roberts, MT (6)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
HOLMES — Maurice “Dick”, 87. Graveside service Wed. 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (7)
ZITUR — Eilene A. Funeral mass 9 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (7)
CAUDLE — Jarrell “Rod,” 92. Services 10 a.m. Friday, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (9)
CUTHBERTSON — Esther E. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10
SOLHEIM — Carl E. Services 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Willowbrooke Barn, 414 S. 64th St. West. (9)
EHRLICHER — Violet J., 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)
No Services Planned
PARKER — Bruce, 64, of Billings. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Tues., July 6, at Herb Klindt Field at Rocky Mountain College. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (6)
No Services Planned
