Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HOFFMAN —  Sylvia M., 91, of Billings. Visitation 1:30-5 Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. (1)

EVANS — JoAnn, 87, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday St. Pius X Catholic Church. (2)

PRATT — Frank, 99, of Billings.  Cremation has taken place.  Burial will be held at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOFFERT — Ken, 67, of Billings. Services 3 p.m. Tues. July 7 at Word of Life Church. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (1)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

UFFELMAN — Alex, graveside service Wed. At 11:00 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (4)

