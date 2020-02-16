Smith West

FISHER — Harry A., 90, Billings. No services per his request. (17)

Smith Downtown

MARLOW — John Jr., 91, of Billings, passed Feb. 11. Memorial Service Tues., Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11 a.m. (16)

Smith Laurel

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Funeral service follows at the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (17)

SONSTEGAARD — Dorothy R., 94, Laurel. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DARBY — Jerrilyn G., 82, of Red Lodge. Formerly of Cody, Wyo. Memorial services to be held at a later date in Denver, Colo. (16)

Smith Columbus Chapel

