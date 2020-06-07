Paid notices
Smith West

DOWNS — William “Bill”, 82, Molt.  Memorial service 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Smith West, 304 34th Street West.  Interment follows at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. Cremation. (7)

AVERY-SOLVEIG — Jeanette, 95, Billings. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W.  Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Mon. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th street west. (9)

Smith Downtown

OBLANDER — Walter James, 91, Ballantine. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed, June 10, at Bethlehem Congregational Church, Worden. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery. (10)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

ERICKSON — George, 87. Funeral 2 p.m. Modayn at Apostles Lutheran Church 3140 Broadwater Ave. (8)

EASTLICK — Thomas D., 42. Services to be announced at later date. (7)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MILLER — Florence, 85, of Billings. Graveside Service 10 a.m. June 12 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

GOMEZ — Juan, funeral service Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at the Gateway Christian Center. Burial will follow in the the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (7)

