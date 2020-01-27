Smith West
REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings. Memorial service pending. (27)
BERNHARDT — Gerald, 77, of Billings. No services planned. (27)
BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon followed by Vigil Service at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral noon Tue. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (28)
MOORE — Zachary, 22 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Tues., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (28)
