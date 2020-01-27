{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings.  Memorial service pending. (27)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned 

Smith Laurel  

No services planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BERNHARDT — Gerald, 77, of Billings. No services planned. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon followed by Vigil Service at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral noon Tue. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

MOORE — Zachary, 22 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Tues., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (28)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

