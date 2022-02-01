 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SLETTA — David Lee, 78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, 02/01, 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, 02/02, 12 p.m. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BJELLAND — Andrew James, “Andy”, 60. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Memorials, Landon’s Legacy, P.O. Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108. (04)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

