Paid notices

Smith West

TAYLOR — Sharlotte Lottie, 87, Billings.  Funeral service 1 p.m., Monday, June 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West.  Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.  Visitation May 31 at West Chapel, 2-5 p.m. (1)

HOWELL — Robert Dow, age 76, of Billings, passed May 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tues., June 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (1)

Smith Downtown

MORTON — Charlotte Mae, 94, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wed., June 3, at Shepherd Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel

KAISER — Henry, age 96, of Laurel, passed May 28, 2020. Viewing Tues., June 2, 2020 4-7 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Service Wed., June 3, 2020 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church. (1)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

ZITUR — Ron, 69. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard’s. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

YERGER — Beverly J., Funeral service Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Visitation Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 1 .m. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery. (3)

