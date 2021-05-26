OLD CROW SR — Brian, 46, of Billings and Crow Agency. Visitation 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Crow Agency Multi Purpose Center, located in Crow Agency, MT. Interment will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (26)