Smith West

Smith Downtown

RAUSCH — Paul, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Tues. April 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. W. (19)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

AHRENS — Dale P. 69 of Laurel. Memorial service on April 22, at Grace Bible Church in Laurel at 11. (14)

EWING — Richard Dee 72 of Las Vegas, formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service on April 23, 2022 at Belfry School at 10 a.m. with interment at Belfry cemetery. (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

THELEN — Timothy James, 67. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. and Vigil service 7 p.m., Tuesday, April, 19, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (20)

HINES — Lew Baxter, 90. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21. American Lutheran Church. (21)

HULL — Dorothy Terp, 97. Celebration of life Wednesday, July 6, Hancock Family Lodge, Red Lodge. (15)

HEINZMAN - ROBINSON, Debra, 61 of Billings. Celebration of life will be announced. For full obituary visit www.cfgbillings.com.

BOOTH — William “Bill”, 73, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., April 15, 1 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (14)

