Smith West

KELLY — Chyrl, 72, died Oct. 9, Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. (14)

TEMME — Lola, 100, died October 9, Funeral services Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings, and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem, Wyo. Interment Saturday at Emblem Cemetery, Wyo. (14)

Smith Downtown

WARD — Harriet C., 94, of Billings. Visitations on Monday and Tuesday until noon at Smith Downtown Chapel. Private interment planned at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (13)

RAMIREZ — David Jr., 68, of Billings. Visitation and Vigil Service 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Smith Downtown Chapel with Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.  (13)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

ROBY — Judy, 85, of Billings. Private family services at later date.  (15)

VANICA — Bruce, 93, of Billings. Services pending.   (15)

KOSCHEL — Robert “Bob” L., 59, of Billings. Services at later date.  (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WILLIAMS — Darrell D. “Pete,” 80. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Eaglerock Golf Course. (17)

SANDERS — Linda G., 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

STEWART, Jr. — Arthur, graveside service Tues. at 2 p.m. Crow Agency Cemetery. (13)

