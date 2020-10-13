Smith West

KELLY — Chyrl, 72, died Oct. 9, Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. (14)

TEMME — Lola, 100, died October 9, Funeral services Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings, and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem, Wyo. Interment Saturday at Emblem Cemetery, Wyo. (14)

Smith Downtown

WARD — Harriet C., 94, of Billings. Visitations on Monday and Tuesday until noon at Smith Downtown Chapel. Private interment planned at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (13)

RAMIREZ — David Jr., 68, of Billings. Visitation and Vigil Service 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Smith Downtown Chapel with Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned